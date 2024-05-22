Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $62.97 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2,212.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,435 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Paylocity worth $62,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,663 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Paylocity by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $9,643,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average is $162.16. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $230.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,572,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,043 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,642. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

