Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $105.82 Million Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,495,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.81% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $105,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $15,791,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 260,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 83,353 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 0.5 %

ALGM opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

