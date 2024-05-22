Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 308,616 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,854,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,616 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.51% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $66,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,476 shares of company stock valued at $331,919 and have sold 60,263 shares valued at $2,212,078. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

