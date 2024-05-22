Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,727 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $81,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

