Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660,233 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.92% of Chesapeake Energy worth $92,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

