Central Valley Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,030 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 65,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,316,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $915,419,000 after purchasing an additional 130,385 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.60.

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,884 shares of company stock worth $5,153,916 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.78. 3,376,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,951. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

