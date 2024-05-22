Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,381,000 after buying an additional 235,431 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 77,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.79. 625,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $88.03.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $153,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

