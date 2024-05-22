Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,034,000 after buying an additional 845,622 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

