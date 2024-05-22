Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) is Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s 10th Largest Position

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up 3.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN owned about 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $31,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.3 %

CARR stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.35. 3,530,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

