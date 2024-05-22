CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $15.50

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $15.08. CareDx shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 39,595 shares traded.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 137,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after buying an additional 515,399 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 38.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 280,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

