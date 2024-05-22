Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.12 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion and $419.69 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.82 or 0.05395230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00057593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,897,711,935 coins and its circulating supply is 35,683,142,705 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

