Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,790 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.71% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3,840.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 111,425 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 70,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

CGUS opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

