Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 51.47

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.47 ($0.65) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CLDN traded down GBX 10.01 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,479.99 ($44.23). The company had a trading volume of 13,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,707. Caledonia Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 3,110 ($39.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,700 ($47.03). The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,524.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,411.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,436.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

