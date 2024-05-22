CAE (NYSE:CAE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. CAE has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in CAE by 142.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CAE by 678.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CAE by 52.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CAE by 85.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

