C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 414.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,736. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.