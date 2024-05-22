Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Trading Down 5.9%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56. 566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBU

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter worth $476,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 77.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.