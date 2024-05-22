Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.3% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.5% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,391.30. 1,018,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,645. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $676.06 and a one year high of $1,445.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,315.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

