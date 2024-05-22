Brenntag SE Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0498 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Brenntag Trading Down 0.1 %
BNTGY stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.19. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.
About Brenntag
