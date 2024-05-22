Brenntag SE Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0498 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Brenntag Trading Down 0.1 %

BNTGY stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.19. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

Get Brenntag alerts:

About Brenntag

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.