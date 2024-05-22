Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 48,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,727,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Blend Labs Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,700 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $244,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,974.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,744. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

