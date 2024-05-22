Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $708,859,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1,964.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 89,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.6 %

BX opened at $127.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $121.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.06 and a 1-year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

