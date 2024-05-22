Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Hits $649.47 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.08 or 0.00053360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $649.47 million and $14.95 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00035476 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00013303 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000402 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000580 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000089 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
