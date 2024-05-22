BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 158 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after acquiring an additional 255,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM opened at $178.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.90 and its 200 day moving average is $206.01. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $145.21 and a 12-month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $138,000.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,969.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 582 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $125,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $138,000.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,969.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,224 shares of company stock worth $57,143,630. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

