BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,386 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.85.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

