Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU)

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGRU remained flat at $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. PropertyGuru Group has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $718.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PropertyGuru Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group Limited ( NYSE:PGRU Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

