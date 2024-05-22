Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV)

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOEV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Get Canoo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOEV

Canoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOEV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. 263,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. Canoo has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 36.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the third quarter valued at $133,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canoo

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.