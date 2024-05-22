Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $311.61. 1,057,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,263. The stock has a market cap of $167.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.91 and a 200-day moving average of $284.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

