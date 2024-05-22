Balentine LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $831,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 35.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Barclays increased their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

