Balentine LLC Sells 822 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,194,000 after acquiring an additional 988,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 449,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

