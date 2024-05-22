Balentine LLC Sells 3,055 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,964 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $129,427,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,315 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $88,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,027 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $55,408,000 after acquiring an additional 631,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,235,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $102,833,000 after acquiring an additional 544,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

