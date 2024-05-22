Balentine LLC Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,540 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,227,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $83,145,000 after acquiring an additional 324,638 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after acquiring an additional 704,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $39,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

CTSH stock opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

