Balentine LLC Invests $492,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 91,247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 370.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 91,749 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 81.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AES by 54.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 96,808 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.