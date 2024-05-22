Balentine LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
Textron Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:TXT opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.18.
Textron Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Textron
In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Textron Company Profile
Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.
