Balentine LLC Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $283.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.92. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

