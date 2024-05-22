Balentine LLC Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

