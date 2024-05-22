Balentine LLC Buys 559 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $134.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.95. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.