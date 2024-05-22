Balentine LLC Buys 220 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $194.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $199.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.96.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

