Balentine LLC Acquires New Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Rollins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Rollins by 3,249.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 76,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 74,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,862,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Rollins by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Rollins by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,824 shares of company stock valued at $809,058 in the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

