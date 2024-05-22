Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.12 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $49.26 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.75 or 0.00011181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,078,153 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,058,543.99408522 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.72756849 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $66,733,226.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

