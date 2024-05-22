AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Lowered to $3,394.00 at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,083.44.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,827.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,029.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2,827.17. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 152.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

