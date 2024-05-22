Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Decreased by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 15,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $553,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,966 shares of company stock valued at $749,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

