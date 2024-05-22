ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Stake Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,321 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ATS were worth $70,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ATS by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ATS by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ATS by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 0.7% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 189,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATS opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ATS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ATS in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

