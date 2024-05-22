Assurant (AIZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Assurant to post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant stock opened at $171.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.24. Assurant has a 1-year low of $118.45 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,484 shares of company stock worth $2,022,440. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

