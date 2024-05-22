ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

ARKG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,882 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

