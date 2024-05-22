Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $216.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $218.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average is $192.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.50.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

