American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 135.75% and a negative net margin of 66.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of AREC stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.41. American Resources has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

