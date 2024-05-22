American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 135.75% and a negative net margin of 66.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
American Resources Price Performance
Shares of AREC stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.41. American Resources has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.16.
American Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Resources
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Reddit’s OpenAI Partnership Brings a Fresh New Upside
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Sell the Meme Stocks in May and Go Away?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Target Misses the Mark: Shares Pulling Back to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.