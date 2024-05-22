Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.080–0.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.400 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NYSE:AS opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Amer Sports has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

