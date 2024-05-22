Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Amer Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

