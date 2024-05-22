Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 0.1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.67 and last traded at $184.90. Approximately 9,793,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 43,286,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.73 and a 200 day moving average of $165.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,320 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

