Alpha Family Trust Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha Family Trust trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,725 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,015. The firm has a market cap of $184.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $203.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

