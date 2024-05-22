Alpha Family Trust Takes $236,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Illumina by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $213.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.91.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

